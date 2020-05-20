BlackRock Inc. Has $173.12 Million Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,890 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.80% of Elastic worth $173,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Elastic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $265,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,476,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $4,194,413 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

