BlackRock Inc. Has $173.79 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.55% of Tenet Healthcare worth $173,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,189,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,769,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.