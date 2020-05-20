BlackRock Inc. Has $175.63 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,708,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.16% of B&G Foods worth $175,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after buying an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 472,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $8,092,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $7,336,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.