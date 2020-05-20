BlackRock Inc. Has $176.79 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $176,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

