BlackRock Inc. Has $177.42 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.01% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $177,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

