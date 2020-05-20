BlackRock Inc. Has $181.26 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,244,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.30% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $181,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 66.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 126,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

