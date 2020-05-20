BlackRock Inc. Has $182.94 Million Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.20% of ViaSat worth $182,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

VSAT opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.18. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

