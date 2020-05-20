BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.58% of Great Western Bancorp worth $167,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,833,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 142,102 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of GWB opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $635.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

