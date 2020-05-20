BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,349,351 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 29.59% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $164,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 803.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

