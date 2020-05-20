BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.36% of US Foods worth $169,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

