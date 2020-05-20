BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.00% of Ares Management worth $163,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,067 shares of company stock worth $39,635,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

