BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.94% of Columbia Sportswear worth $181,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $506,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,614,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

