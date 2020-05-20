BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.46% of Insperity worth $180,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

