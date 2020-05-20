BlackRock Inc. Sells 100,430 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of IAA worth $172,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,890,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of IAA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 667,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,861 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

