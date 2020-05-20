BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,287 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,472,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.43% of First Bancorp worth $167,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 126,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 683,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

