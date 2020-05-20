BlackRock Inc. Sells 115,736 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.67% of iRobot worth $178,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 7,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

iRobot stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

