BlackRock Inc. Sells 127,611 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,960,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.76% of Boise Cascade worth $165,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

