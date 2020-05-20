BlackRock Inc. Sells 147,862 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.55% of Acacia Communications worth $183,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $380,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $1,514,981 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

