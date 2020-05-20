BlackRock Inc. Sells 150,181 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.48% of Ingevity worth $169,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingevity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 91.7% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 439,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.47. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,028 shares of company stock valued at $472,860. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

