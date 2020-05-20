BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,191 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.56% of Regenxbio worth $163,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.