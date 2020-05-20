BlackRock Inc. Sells 293,433 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,458,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.71% of Myriad Genetics worth $178,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.