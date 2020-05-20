BlackRock Inc. Sells 325,864 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.81% of Southern Copper worth $176,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

