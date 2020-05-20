BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,089 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of MGE Energy worth $164,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

