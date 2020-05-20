BlackRock Inc. Sells 362,828 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.71% of The GEO Group worth $174,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 681,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE GEO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

