BlackRock Inc. Sells 521,537 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 521,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.56% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $164,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

