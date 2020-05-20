BlackRock Inc. Sells 655,740 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,063,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 655,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.94% of Crocs worth $170,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

