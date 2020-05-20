BlackRock Inc. Sells 659,961 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.51% of Rambus worth $182,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rambus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Rambus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $60,748.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

