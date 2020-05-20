BlackRock Inc. Sells 68,710 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.77% of Magellan Health worth $163,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

MGLN stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

