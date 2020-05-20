BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,120 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.98% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $164,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,806.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

