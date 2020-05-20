BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,349 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.15% of Universal worth $165,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal by 393.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.