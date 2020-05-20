BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,523 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.62% of Dril-Quip worth $168,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $16,764,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $9,179,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. G.Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.07 million, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

