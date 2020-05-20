BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.50% of Blackline worth $163,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackline by 18.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Blackline by 43.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 56.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,485 shares of company stock worth $16,216,061. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

