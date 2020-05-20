BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.50% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $182,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,985 shares of company stock worth $5,769,679. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

