BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Armstrong World Industries worth $168,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.