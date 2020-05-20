BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.35% of Aaron’s worth $172,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

