BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.40% of Kennametal worth $176,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

