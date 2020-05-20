BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 438,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

BST opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

