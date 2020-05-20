Blackstone Group Inc Purchases 112,800 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 112,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $1,078,368.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $721,275.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $731,870.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $598,230.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 242,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 180.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

