Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 3.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 232,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 3,689,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,852. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.