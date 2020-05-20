BLAST Hits Market Cap of $45,014.74 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 126.2% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $45,014.74 and $561.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,021,131 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

