BLOCKv Tops 24-Hour Volume of $651,221.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $651,221.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.03471799 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.