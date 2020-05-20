Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

BA stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.32. 21,764,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,954,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

