BOMB Trading Up 122.5% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00015458 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 122.5% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $46,420.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027279 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028933 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.89 or 1.00073466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00089859 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000759 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,849 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

