Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after buying an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,080,000 after buying an additional 3,027,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 2,104,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 10,692,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

