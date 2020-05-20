Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.12% of BOX worth $171,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $16,313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

