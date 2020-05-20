Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$7.46 EPS

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($13.13) and the highest is ($3.90). American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 509.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($15.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.68) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

