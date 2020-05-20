Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $238.98 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

