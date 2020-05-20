Brokerages Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report $663.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.60 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Steris reported sales of $696.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $5,669,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 150.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.