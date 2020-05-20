Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,626 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 80,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,551. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,142.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

