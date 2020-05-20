Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,861,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 16.63% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $206,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

